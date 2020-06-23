Second film on Sushant Singh Rajput announced, to be titled Sushant

Another film has been announced on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died on June 14. Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra has announced his film and titled it Sushant. Sanoj, however, clarified during the launch that it is not a biopic and is the story of strugglers who reach Mumbai in the hope of fulfilling their dreams

Sanoj has earlier made films like Gandhigiri, Ram’s birthplace, Lafange Nawab and Srinagar. “This film will be the story of all those who are forced to take harsh steps in Bollywood due to harassment. This film will be produced under the banner of Road Production and Sanoj Mishra Films and will be shot in Mumbai and Bihar,” he said in a statement.

Sanoj also said that people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have returned from Mumbai during the lockdown amid the corona pandemic, adding that it is a golden opportunity to develop the cinema industry in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, producer Sandip Ssingh -- a close friend of Sushant -- shared the poster for his directorial debut Vande Bharatam, which had Sushant in the lead. In an Instagram post, Sandip wrote, “You made me a promise. We, the Bihari brothers, will one day rule this industry and be the inspiration/support system for all young dreamers like you and me bhai. You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together. I need your belief, that faith you showed, that was my strength. Now, with you gone...I’m lost...but I promise you this my brother. Now tell me how do I fulfil this dream? Who will hold my hand like you did? Who will give me the power of SSR, my brother?”

Last week, filmmaker Vijay Shekhar Gupta had also announced a film titled Suicide or Murder, and released the first poster of the film.

