Seema Khan on nepotism debate: We have actors in Bollywood, who hailed from big film families but haven’t made it, including my own husband

She never wanted to join films, even though she married into a family where almost everyone is associated with the film industry. Fashion designer Seema Khan found herself in the limelight when she starred in the recently released OTT show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Wife of actor Sohail Khan, she emphasises that she’s a very “private person”, but her problem wasn’t that she wouldn’t open up in front of the camera.

“I’ve a different problem, I don’t know when to hold back. When I decided to do this show, I was sure that whatever I do, I’ll do a 100 percent and won’t make anything up. I’m not an actress and have never faced the camera in my life. It was definitely a little daunting. The only thing was I wasn’t going to be insensitive to anyone,” she says.

And Seema certainly was herself on the show. No holds barred is how she talked about her personal life, and even termed hers and Sohail’s marriage as “unconventional”. All she says about that is, “I will just say this much, because it’s out there, that whatever you see in the show, is the absolute truth. It is what it is, that’s all I want to say about that.”

What also got talked about a lot is the fact that all the star kids — her sons Nirvaan and Yohan, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and more, were featured on the show as well. People thought it was like an audition showreel.

Seema has a very clear take on this. “It’s a reality show, about our lives. These children are our lives. The biggest part of any woman’s life is her family and children. To not have them would be going completely against reality!,” she quips.

So tomorrow, will she be okay with her sons getting into acting and the nepotism debate that will follow them?

She questions how far can that get you eventually. “Talent has to speak. We have actors in the industry, who’ve hailed from big families, who haven’t made it, including my own husband. Nepotism doesn’t mean you’re going to make it. At the end of the day, you’ve to be sincere, keep trying. It applies to every field in life. That’s the mantra I go by too, and told my son as well, whatever he does,” concludes Seema.

