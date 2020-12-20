Sections
Home / Bollywood / Seema Khan wishes Sohail Khan a happy birthday with sweet photos featuring sons Nirvan and Yohan

Seema Khan wishes Sohail Khan a happy birthday with sweet photos featuring sons Nirvan and Yohan

Seema Khan took to Instagram to wish her husband, actor Sohail Khan, on his 50th birthday. Her post featured their two sons, Nirvan and Yohan.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 20:22 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sohail Khan and Seema Khan have two sons, Nirvan and Yohan.

Designer Seema Khan, who recently made her screen debut with Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wves, wished her husband, actor Sohail Khan a happy birthday. She took to Instagram to share pictures of him with their two sons, Nirvan and Yohan.

“Happy birthday Sohail #halfcentury,” she wrote in her post, along with a heart emoji. “Happy 50th Sohail,” Maheep Kapoor, who also appeared in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, commented. Sanjay Kapoor dropped a number of shot glass emojis.

 

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives gave an insight into Sohail and Seema’s ‘unconventional’ marriage. It was shown that the two live in separate houses but close to each other.



Seema said on the show that their wedding was ‘whirlwind, mad, romantic’ because they eloped in the middle of the night. She added that they came from different worlds, describing herself as a ‘SOBO (South Bombay) girl who got married to this man from Bollywood’.

Also see | Karanvir Bohra dances with joy as he reaches hospital for wife Teejay Sidhu’s delivery: ‘Ladka ho ya ladki I’m going to be lucky’

Talking about their relationship, Seema said, “We have a wonderful family. Sohail is the most amazing father. He has been amazing since my kids were born. I love him and I always will. We have a great relationship. It is just that sometimes, when you grow older, your relationship kind of meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy, and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage, but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him, me and the children, that is what matters at the end of the day.”

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives gives a voyeuristic peek into the glamorous lives of four Bollywood wives - Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Neelam (wife of Sameer Soni) and Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), apart from Seema. Buzz is that the series will return for a second season.

