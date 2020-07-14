Sequel to Taapsee Pannu-Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma announced, Singh Soorma to trace Sandeep Singh’s political journey

Hockey player Sandeep Singh, popularly known as Flicker Singh, has confirmed a sequel to his biopic Soorma. The first film had Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in lead roles. The new film will trace Sandeep’s political journey.

Sandip took to Twitter to announce the sequel and wrote, “After the Success & love showered by all on Soorma now starting with The Onward Journey of Sandeep Singh as Singh Soorma with my Bro and Producer Deepak Singh. Seek Ur Blessings and support.” Sandeep is currently Haryana’s sports and youth affairs minister.

Sandeep, former captain of Indian hockey team, was honoured with Arjuna award in 2010.

Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma hit the screens on July 13, 2018. The hockey star used to be on the set to guide the actors on the finer aspects of the sport since both Taapsee and Diljit were cast as hockey players. Taapsee had shared a behind-the-scenes video where she can be seen doing somersaults. Sharing an anecdote with the video, she revealed it was punishment meted out to her by ‘coach’ Sandeep Singh, as she missed her preparatory classes. “This one is from #Soorma . the hockey world they call it ‘baajiyaan’ but when I was a kid we used to call this gulaatiyaan back home in Delhi. This is usually a punishment in the hockey world but back home it used to be a fun activity. N me being the hyper active kid , had a lot of this ‘fun’ while growing up,” she wrote.

