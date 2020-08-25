Sections
Shabana Azmi shares a throwback with Deepti Naval from 1980 film Hum Paanch

Shabana Azmi shared a throwback with another veteran actor, Deepti Naval, from the time when they were working together in the film Hum Paanch. See the picture here.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 15:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shabana Azmi and Deepti Naval from the shoot of Hum Paanch in 1980.

Actor Shabana Azmi on Tuesday shared a throwback with fellow actor Deepti Naval from 1980. The picture is from the time when the two talented actors were working on a film called Hum Paanch.

Sharing the picture, Shabana wrote: “With #Deepti Naval In Melkote on location for #Boney Kapoor’s HUM PAANCH.” The received a lot of love from their younger industry colleagues like Tisca Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Divya Dutta, Rasika Dugal and Dia Mirza, while compatriot Neena Gupta wrote: “Omg cant believe.” The picture shows really young Shabana and Deepti, standing one behind the other, sporting a similar combination of black trousers and T-shirts. Both have even done their hair in a similar fashion - in two plaits and have similar footwear.

 

Their fans also wrote in to say nice things about them; one said “two lovely looking girls” while another said “those were the days”. A third person said: “One of the fav pair You both look sisters from different mothers.”



Hum Paanch was a 1980 film, directed by South Indian director Bapu and produced by Boney. It also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Raj Babbar, Naseeruddin Shah and Gulshan Grover.

Shabana has produced Mee Raqsam, which released on Zee5. Marking the directorial debut of her brother, formerly a cinematographer, Mee Raqsam is not only a tribute to her father, Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi, it is also the story about a brave, progressive father who fights social bigotry for his daughter’s happiness.

Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: “Mee Raqsam is produced by actor Shabana Azmi, directed by her brother Baba Azmi and is a tribute to their late father Kaifi Azmi. Shabana once said that her father told her he would support her if she wanted to be an actress. With Mee Raqsam, Kaifi’s children are telling the story of a father much like him—one who puts his child’s dreams and happiness above all else, even if it takes away all he has.”

