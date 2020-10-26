Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Shabana Azmi shares Javed Akhtar’s picture as he poses with his Richard Dawkins Award

Shabana Azmi shares Javed Akhtar’s picture as he poses with his Richard Dawkins Award

Shabana Azmi has posted a picture of her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar with his Richard Dawkins Award. Javed is the first Indian to be presented the prestigious award.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 21:18 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Shabana Azmi has posted a happy picture of Javed Akhtar with his award.

Almost four months after being named as the recipient of the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, senior lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar was snapped with the trophy on Monday. Akhtar’s wife and actor Shabana Azmi took to Twitter to share the first picture of the celebrated poet with his award trophy.

“@Javedakhtarjadu with his prized #Richard Dawkins 2020 Award,” Azmi tweeted along with his picture. Akhtar and Richard Dawkins on Saturday had interacted with each other during a virtual conversation on the award.

 

The 75-year-old poet has become the first Indian to win Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for critical thinking, advancing human progress and humanist values. The award, which is named after English evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins, has been presented since 2003.



Also read: Bigg Boss: When Pamela Anderson was paid a bomb for 3 days in the house, admitted she barely knew Salman Khan

The renowned personality is conferred with the award for his “critical thinking, holding religious dogma upto scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values.” Earlier, reacting to his win, Javed had told NDTV that he was not expecting the award and was surprised that the organisers were even listening to what he was speaking about the Indian political climate. “I wasn’t sure that these people would know what I am saying, what I am writing, what I am speaking from different podiums. But thank you very much. Mr Richard Dawkins’ letter was a very very pleasant surprise,” he had said.

Later Shabana had also reacted to rumours that Javed had not won the award and was lying about it. Reacting to a WhatsApp screenshot shared on Twitter, Shabana wrote, “This is patently untrue! We have an email from Richard Dawkins on 5th June offering the award and also from Robyn Blumner who heads the Centre for Inquiry, USA. I feel sad for these pathetic trolls who do not care that they will stand exposed in seconds for such a preposterous claim.” In the apparent WhatsApp conversation, one person claimed that Akhtar mistook his nomination as an actual victory and told his friends in the media.

The veteran lyricist and screenwriter also has five National Awards for Best Lyricist to his name and even the Sahitya Akademi Award.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 26, 2020 20:45 IST
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
Oct 26, 2020 19:33 IST
On the moon, water everywhere and not a drop to drink yet
Oct 26, 2020 21:50 IST
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Rahul, Mandeep off to decent start
Oct 26, 2020 21:52 IST

latest news

On the moon, water everywhere and not a drop to drink yet
Oct 26, 2020 21:50 IST
LAHDC-Leh Election 2020 result: BJP bags 15 seats out of 26, Congress wins 9. Complete list here
Oct 26, 2020 21:41 IST
What is BECA and what does it mean for India and US?
Oct 26, 2020 21:34 IST
Shabana shares Javed Akhtar’s pic with his Richard Dawkins Award
Oct 26, 2020 21:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.