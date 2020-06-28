Shah Rukh Khan completes 28 years in cinema, thanks wife Gauri: ‘My passion became my purpose, turned into my profession’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to recall his journey as an actor as he completed 28 years in film industry. He spoke about how his passion became his profession.

He wrote: “Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession. Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you.” He also thanked his wife Gauri for capturing perfect moment to tell his story. He added: “28 years and counting... and thank u @gaurikhan for capturing this moment.”

Many of his fans replied to his tweets with encouraging words. One user said: “Ofcourse SRK bhai Keep entertaining, keep inspiring.” A fan from Germany wrote: “OMG Shah ... I’m speechless!! What a pic Congratulations to 28 years of living your passion. Thank you for tirelessly entertaining us with all your heart. Thank you for everything. Thank you for being who you are. Sending you all my love from Germany.”

Yet another fan wrote: “You are not a Star you are heartbeat of millions. A True inspiration and a self made legend. There can’t be another SRk ever in Bollywood. It’s your bad time but very soon you gonna return with a Bang.... Best wishes.”

Shah Rukh Khan entered films with Deewana in 1992 but the actor made his acting debut on the small screen with 1988 TV show, Fauji. As an urban Indian boy, playing a young cadet, Shah Rukh was a hit from the word ‘go’. Girls loved him and Bollywood producers couldn’t help but take notice of his relentless energy. From then on, till now and well into his 50s, the actor has stayed engaged with his audience with blockbusters such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and countless others.

