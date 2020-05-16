Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan expresses grief over death of Red Chillies Entertainment member: ‘Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally’

Shah Rukh Khan got nostalgic and remembered his first production house Dreamz Unlimited as he mourned the loss of an old ally.

Updated: May 16, 2020 09:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Shah Rukh Khan got nostalgic as he mourned his old ally Abhijeet.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has expressed grief at the loss of an old “ally” from his production house Red Chillies Entertainment - Abhijeet. The Bollywood star got emotional as he took to Twitter to share about the loss of his colleague who died Friday.

Sharing the tweet where Red Chillies Entertainment announced Abhijeet’s death, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “We all started the journey of making films with Dreamz Unlimited. Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally. V did some good, some wrong but always believed v will sail through because strong team members like him were there to look after the rest of us. Will miss u my friend.” he tweeted.

 

Before Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh, alongwith colleague and friend Juhi Chawla and Aziz Mirza, founded Dreamz Unlimited 1999 where they produced a few films including Asoka and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani - both proved to be box office duds. After a few years, the company was transformed into Red Chillies Entertainment in 2003 and SRK’s wife Gauri Khan also joined the venture.



Main Hoon Na was the first film Red Chillies Entertainment production. Talking about it, Farah had said, “SRK kept his word. He re-branded his production company Dreamz Unlimited as Red Chillies Entertainment and Main Hoon Na was the first film of the latter. Me and Shah Rukh had a really good partnership. He was a fabulous producer. He would want to make the film bigger and he never even once questioned me about any decision.”

Announcing the death, the production house wrote on its Twitter page, “The loss of one of the first team members of the Red Chillies family, Abhijeet, leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts. We will miss him and his reassuring presence around us. May his soul rest in peace. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

