Shah Rukh Khan extends Eid wishes to fans, says ‘In the end, it’s faith that keeps us going’

As the country celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr in the testing times of coronavirus this year, star Shah Rukh Khan's greetings reflected blessings from the almighty to help his countrymen sail through the tough times.

The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter to extend Eid greetings to his fans. "May the blessings of Allah see us through these times," he wrote in the tweet. "In the end, it's Faith that keeps us going... Eid Mubarak to all. May He shower all with love, peace and prosperity always," Khan's tweet further read.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community. This year, Eid is being celebrated amid a nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Several Bollywood actors took to social media to extend their Eid wishes to fans. Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. I wish for you and your families strength, peace and happiness in these uncertain times. #EidMubarak.” Sara Ali Khan shared pictures of herself in a hijab, as a child and an adult, and wrote, “Eid Mubarak #staysafe #stayhome #staypositive.”

Also read: Twinkle Khanna remembers her nani on Eid in emotional post: ‘Our hearts and table have too many empty spaces’

Sonam Kapoor, meanwhile, shared an old picture of herself, and wrote, “Eid Mubarak my brothers and sisters, may this years trials and tribulations become foundations of a better tomorrow. Thank you for praying for us this whole holy month of Ramazan . Have a blessed Eid.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more