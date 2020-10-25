Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri celebrate 29th wedding anniversary, Alia Bhatt pens note slamming trolls

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Inside Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet’s wedding, watch her make grand entry on a chariot for varmala ceremony, sing special song

Neha Kakkar has tied the knot with fellow singer Rohanpreet Singh, and pictures and videos are proof that the couple had a blast during the wedding celebrations. After marrying each other in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurudwara, the two had another grand varmala ceremony with their friends and family in attendance.

Amyra Dastur denies drug accusations made by Luviena Lodh, who says she’s related to Mahesh Bhatt

Actor Amyra Dastur’s lawyer has refuted claims made by a woman claiming to be Mahesh Bhatt’s relative that Amyra used to procure drugs. In a statement, the lawyer wrote that Amyra is contemplating legal action.

Happy anniversary Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan: Did you know he ‘fooled her’ about their honeymoon?

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, are celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary on Sunday. Their marriage, which has been rock-solid despite the media glare and punishing shooting schedules, is proof that romance is not dead.

Alia Bhatt, attacked in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, shares post slamming trolls: ‘No one has right to make you feel lesser’

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared an appreciation post, on the occasion of crossing 50 million followers on Instagram. Alia had been on the receiving end of sustained online attacks after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose fans believed her to be a representative of Bollywood’s alleged ‘insider’ culture.

Footfairy movie review: Gulshan Devaiah-starrer murder mystery aims big, achieves little

Footfairy, with the unfortunate rhyming with tooth fairy, is a rather straightforward story of a monstrous ‘fairy’ who takes away only the most beautiful feet it finds. After killing the unfortunate victim first, of course. The psychological thriller follows the murder trail of a monster, who suffocates young girls and chops off their beautiful feet to take away as his mementos.

