Shah Rukh Khan had heartwarming reaction when Satish Shah told him he’d received extra money for Chalte Chalte: ‘Don’t tell Gauri’

Veteran actor Satish Shah has shared a heartwarming anecdote about Shah Rukh Khan, with whom he has worked in several films. They have worked together on films such as Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ra.One and Om Shanti Om, among many others.

But Satish’s story was about the 2003 film Chalte Chalte, which featured Shah Rukh and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. Earlier this week, he wrote in a tweet that he received some extra money for his work on the film, and when he told Shah Rukh about it, the actor had said, “Never mind Satish bhai, but don’t let Gauri know.”

Chalte Chalte was directed by Aziz Mirza, and produced by the now defunct Dreamz Unlimited -- Shah Rukh and Juhi Chawla’s production banner. Shah Rukh transformed the banner with wife Gauri Khan into Red Chillies Entertainment, which debuted its first film, Main Hoon Na, in 2004.

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in 2018’s critical and commercial disappointment, Zero. Via his production banner, however, he has continued to release both films and streaming series such as Badla, Betaal, and Bard of Blood.

The actor recently returned to set and began work on director Sidharth Anand’s Pathan, which will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Mid-Day had quoted a source as saying, “The first schedule will be a two-month affair that will focus solely on Shah Rukh’s portions, after which the unit will take a New Year’s break. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, who plays the antagonist, will join the second stint that is slated for January 2021. Like Siddharth’s previous outing War [2019], Pathan will be a slick and stylish revenge drama. Since the film marks Shah Rukh and John’s first on-screen union, Adi and Siddharth have etched out dramatic scenes featuring them.”

