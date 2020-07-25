Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest star in the world, say Bad Boys for Life directors, endorse his casting in Bollywood remake of Will Smith franchise

Filmmaker duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who made their Hollywood debut with the recent action film Bad Boys for Life, have said that if the franchise is ever remade in India, Shah Rukh Khan should star in it. The duo said that coming from Morocco, they’re huge fans of SRK.

Asked if they’d be up for an Indian remake, Adil told IANS, “Well, you know, it would be an honour to begin with. Because Bollywood is like the biggest movie industry in the world, and we come from Morocco. They’re big Bollywood fans, and the biggest star in the world is still Shah Rukh Khan. So we hope that he (the Indian director) would have Shah Rukh Khan in the movie.”

Adil continued, “You’ve got to have him. In Bad Boys, there are a lot of bright colours that match with Bollywood cinema, where you have bright colours. It’s exotic. So, you have a lot of similarities, and the costumes (are bright, too). But I think you’re gonna have to use more music. It has to be a little bit more epic action with musical elements.” Bilall added, “I would be super excited to see a Bollywood version of Bad Boys. I’m behind it.”

Bad Boys for Life, the third instalment of the long-running action franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as bantering cops, remains the highest grossing film of the year. It released in January, and had essentially completed its theatrical run before the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theatres globally.

At the time of its release, filmmaker Rohit Shetty had expressed excitement for an Indian remake. He’d told IANS, “It will be (remade) for sure. The moment I say that who should be the Bad Boys in Bollywood, it will go viral that I am making a film with them and I will be in a mess. So, I know who the Bad Boys are but I don’t want to disclose it right now.”

