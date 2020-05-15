Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol dancing to Salman’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in throwback video is viral. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol has worked in many popular films, with 2015 film Dilwale being their last outing. Now a video that has the two dancing to Salman Khan’s hit Prem Ratan Dhan Payo along with their Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon has gone viral.

The video seems to have been shot during the making of Dilwale; the four actors were a part of the Rohit Shetty film. It shows Shah Rukh in a grey tee and light-shade denims dancing alongside Kajol, who’s in a blue outfit. Kriti and Varun are also dancing with the duo.

It seems the cast is enjoying a party at a beachside shack. All of them are grooving to the title song of Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor-starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Dilwale was directed by Anees Bazmee and Rohit Shetty. While it failed to impress the critics, it managed to collect Rs 148 crore at the domestic box office.

Recently, Kajol started a conversation on Twitter about her favourite film from the 90s. In response to Twitter India, Kajol wrote, “My favourite movies are ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ & ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’” and asked husband Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan and sister Tanishaa Mukerji to share their favourite movies as well.

Shah Rukh is yet to respond but Kriti and Varun also shared their list of favourite films on Twitter. Kriti wrote, “Lovvveee 90s!!! too difficult to pick 2 films.. well i love DDLJ alottt. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Aapke Hain Koun! Umm.. can i pls add Andaz Apna Apna too.” Varun also listed SRK-Kajols’ Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among his favourites and shared, “90’s kid always. My favourites would be aankhen and kuch kuch hota hain.”

Shah Rukh and Kajol are yet to come together for a project again. Kriti recently performed a special dance number in Varun Dhawan-starrer Kalank.

