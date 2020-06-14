Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan mourns Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘He loved me so much, I will miss him so much’

Shah Rukh Khan remembered Sushant Singh Rajput in a tweet and said that he will really miss him. The 34-year-old actor died on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 17:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan condoled the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shah Rukh Khan is shocked and saddened by the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide; he was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday.

Posting a picture with Sushant, Shah Rukh wrote on Twtitter, “He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!”

Shah Rukh and Sushant had much in common. They both came from a non-film background and successfully made a transition from the small screen to films.

 



In a statement, Sushant’s team requested fans to celebrate his life and work, and keep him in their thoughts. “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief,” the statement said.

Also read: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Sushant’s demise, calling his success story an inspiration to many. “Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

 

Sushant, who rose to fame with the lead role in the popular show Pavitra Rishta, quit the show two years later to enter films. He made his Bollywood debut with the critically and commercially successful Kai Po Che! in 2013 and followed it up with films such as PK, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya.

