Shah Rukh Khan posts Suhana and AbRam’s pic on Gandhi Jayanti, shares Mahatma’s one ideal he wants his kids to follow

Shah Rukh Khan has shared a picture of his children to mark Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary. The photo shows his daughter Suhana and son AbRam striking the ‘three monkeys of Gandhi ji’ pose with another young girl.

The black-and-white photo shows Suhana, AbRam and the little girl with their hands over their eyes, mouth and ears. “If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time....it should be Hear no bad...see no bad....speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary,” Shah Rukh posted as the caption.

On Independence Day, Shah Rukh had shared a photo of himself striking his staple arms spread out pose against the tricolour. “Strength & Courage. Peace & Truth. Fertility & Growth. Life in Movement. My country stands for these values. I promise to do the same on this day of 15th August and forever. We don’t need anymore guidelines for being a true Indian, than these laid down by the colours of our Indian flag. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind,” he wrote.

Shah Rukh had a supporting role in Kamal Haasan’s movie Hey Ram, based on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination by Nathuram Godse. He played archaeologist Amjad Ali Khan in the film. Shah Rukh’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment also distributed the film in Hindi.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 movie Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film tanked at the box office and he has not announced his next project as an actor since.

