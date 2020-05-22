Shah Rukh Khan prays for Cyclone Amphan’s victims: ‘The news has left me feeling hollow’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is devastated by the destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan in the states of West Bengal and Odisha. He shared a tweet on Friday to talk about the same.

“My prayers, thoughts & love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal & Odisha. The news has left me feeling hollow. Each & everyone of them is my own. Like my family. We must stay strong through these testing times until we can smile together again,” he wrote in his tweet.

Other than Shah Rukh , other Bollywood stars also tweeted prayers for those affected by the cyclone. Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter to express concern over the devastation caused by the cyclonic storm and to condole the deaths caused by the destructive cyclone.

“Devastated seeing the damage caused by #CycloneAmphan.. Praying for the safety of all the people who have been affected in Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh! My sincere condolences to the families of the people who have lost their lives,” he tweeted.

Nushrat Bharucha shared pictures of the damage caused by the cyclone and said that she is praying for the safety of everyone. “The Cyclone Amphan images are disturbing & terrifying...saddened to see the damage. Praying for everyone’s safety & well being,” she tweeted.

“Thoughts and prayers are with all our country persons in Eastern India. Be strong! #CycloneAmphan,” tweeted actor Abhishek Bachchan. Actor Kangana Ranaut also expressed grief over the devastation and said that the difficult times will surely pass soon. “It’s heartbreaking to see devastation caused by #CycloneAmphan. Prayers and thoughts for everyone affected by it. These difficult times shall too pass soon. #KanganaRanaut and team #prayforwestbengal,” Kangana’s team tweeted on her behalf.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that 80 people have died in the state due to Cyclone Amphan. The Kolkata airport was flooded due to heavy rain after Amphan made landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20. Balasore district received heavy rainfall and strong winds due to the cyclone yesterday.

More than 5 lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal and 1,58,640 people in Odisha in view of Amphan, said SN Pradhan, chief of National Disaster Response Force.

