Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan returns on screen after 2 years in KKR anthem Laphao, debuts his new hairstyle. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan returns on screen after 2 years in KKR anthem Laphao, debuts his new hairstyle. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is a part of the new Kolkata Knight Riders’ fan anthem, titled Laphao. IPL 2020 is being played in the UAE this year while observing social distancing norms.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 19:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from KKR fan anthem, Laphao.

Shah Rukh Khan has launched the fan anthem for his team Kolkata Knight Riders and he also makes an appearance in it. The actor’s fans, who have been waiting for him to make an announcement about his next film, can probably just get their fix from the song, titled Laphao.

The actor appears in the song wearing a hoodie that he eventually takes off to debut his new hairstyle. His mane is appreciably longer, something he has kept hidden under a beanie as he was photographed while watching the Indian Premiere League matches in the UAE. SRK has been cagey about his new release. He was last seen on screen in December 2018 in Zero and has often responded to questions about his new release in his signature witty style.

 

New reports now suggest that the actor may be seen in a Yash Raj Films production, titled Pathan. Neither SRK nor the production house have commented on the reports. The actor is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his iconic film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The KKR Fan anthem performed and composed by Badshah. Along with the rapper and SRK himself, it also features KKR players. It gives the message of social distancing, explaining why the IPL is taking place in the UAE this year. The catch phrase of the anthem, Laphao, means to jump in Bengali.

Talking about the fan anthem, Shah Rukh said during its virtual launch, “I have been attending the matches and I truly miss the energy of our toofani fans! Since we have to show our love to each other thoda door se this year, we created a fan anthem that captures the emotions of all our fans aptly and was even launched by them today. It was great fun to interact with the team today and we hope to keep making our fans proud”.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Lockdown may be over but Covid-19 is still around’: PM Modi in address to nation
Oct 20, 2020 19:48 IST
CBI takes over probe in TRP scam on recommendation of UP government
Oct 20, 2020 19:37 IST
IPL 2020 live score: Blistering Dhawan takes Delhi Capitals past fifty
Oct 20, 2020 20:08 IST
‘Markets are bright again but...’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s address
Oct 20, 2020 18:57 IST

latest news

Hydrogen-laced CNG buses debut in national capital
Oct 20, 2020 20:05 IST
‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’: Civil defence volunteers to be deployed at traffic intersections in Delhi
Oct 20, 2020 20:04 IST
From ‘role models’ to sex workers: Kenya’s child labour rises
Oct 20, 2020 20:11 IST
Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European Premier League: report
Oct 20, 2020 20:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.