Shah Rukh Khan returns on screen after 2 years in KKR anthem Laphao, debuts his new hairstyle. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan has launched the fan anthem for his team Kolkata Knight Riders and he also makes an appearance in it. The actor’s fans, who have been waiting for him to make an announcement about his next film, can probably just get their fix from the song, titled Laphao.

The actor appears in the song wearing a hoodie that he eventually takes off to debut his new hairstyle. His mane is appreciably longer, something he has kept hidden under a beanie as he was photographed while watching the Indian Premiere League matches in the UAE. SRK has been cagey about his new release. He was last seen on screen in December 2018 in Zero and has often responded to questions about his new release in his signature witty style.

New reports now suggest that the actor may be seen in a Yash Raj Films production, titled Pathan. Neither SRK nor the production house have commented on the reports. The actor is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his iconic film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The KKR Fan anthem performed and composed by Badshah. Along with the rapper and SRK himself, it also features KKR players. It gives the message of social distancing, explaining why the IPL is taking place in the UAE this year. The catch phrase of the anthem, Laphao, means to jump in Bengali.

Talking about the fan anthem, Shah Rukh said during its virtual launch, “I have been attending the matches and I truly miss the energy of our toofani fans! Since we have to show our love to each other thoda door se this year, we created a fan anthem that captures the emotions of all our fans aptly and was even launched by them today. It was great fun to interact with the team today and we hope to keep making our fans proud”.