Shah Rukh Khan returns to India from Dubai with wife Gauri and friend Karan Johar as KKR drops out of IPL 2020, see pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is back in India after spending time in Dubai watching the Indian Premier League 2020 matches. He was regularly spotted at the matches of his team, Kolkata Knight Riders. The team finished fifth on the points-table with 14 points from seven matches. With low net run rate, they failed to make it to the top four in the tournament.

Pictures and videos of the actor arriving at Mumbai airport were all over the internet. The actor was seen wearing a pair of dark glasses; his long hair immediately discernable. There were pictures of him posing with fans at Dubai airport too. His wife Gauri was also spotted exiting the Mumbai airport. His kids - Aryan and younger son, AbRam - were later spotted in their car .

Filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Molhotra, who had also accompanied the star to Dubai, had also returned with the family.

Shah Rukh had celebrated his 55th birthday on November 2 in the desert nation. On the occasion, the owners of Burj Khalifa decided to honour the star by lighting up the building with scenes from his films. Thanking them, Shah Rukh had written: “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!”

His daughter Suhana and Karan too had shared pictures on the occasion. Sharing a family picture, Suhana had written on Instagram stories: “He won’t let me post this pic but I want to so I’m gonna do this :) @ aryan.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh had not signed any film after the debacle of Zero for a long time. He, however, has reportedly now signed up for a film with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Dubbed Pathan, it will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

