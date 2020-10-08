Sections
Shah Rukh Khan reveals secret about DDLJ’s ‘aao aao’ scene that you never knew: ‘I added it’

Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that there were several scenes in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge that were improvised, including an iconic one also featuring Amrish Puri.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 07:44 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Shah Rukh Khan and Amrish Puri in a scene from DDLJ.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that he improvised an iconic moment in the classic film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Shah Rukh said that many scenes in the film were improvised.

Shah Rukh, Kajol, Anupam Kher, and several others who were involved in the making of the film, such as designer Manish Malhotra and music composer duo Jatin-Lalit, took part in an oral history of the film.

Shah Rukh told Marie Claire, “There were several improv moments. They enhanced the script, for sure. There was this scene with Amrish Puri where he was feeding the pigeons. And we had this really funny scene where we are both awkwardly going ‘aao, aao’ to the pigeons. It is a call for pigeons I had heard in Delhi, so I added it. Even the flower that sprays water on Kajol’s face, we hadn’t told her what would happen.”

 



Anupam, who played the father of Shah Rukh’s character in the film, chipped in with his own story. He said, “That’s one thing that is fantastic about Shah Rukh: He is a very affectionate, easy person. When we sort of clap hands and do gibberish words with each other, I invented those words on the set. And when Raj is saying, “I just failed,” and I introduce him to our “ancestors” in paintings on the wall, that was similar to my own family....My own uncle had failed in 7th/8th grade. So I asked Mr. Chopra, ‘Can I use their real names in the movie?’”

Released in 1995 to thunderous critical and commercial appreciation, DDLJ became a runaway hit, cementing Shah Rukh and Kajol as a romantic pair. It was the highest grossing Indian film of the year.

Also read: Kajol reveals which part of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge she felt was ‘not gonna work’

Shah Rukh added, “It was a set of friends just having fun...with the material. Adi had a much clearer vision [of] where he was going with it and what he wanted to say in it. So the voices belong to us, but the words and feelings are all his, to be honest.”

