Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh wish Dilip Kumar on 98th birthday: ‘You have always loved me like your own’

Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh wish Dilip Kumar on 98th birthday: ‘You have always loved me like your own’

Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh have wished veteran actor Dilip Kumar on his birthday on Friday. Check out all the pictures they have posted with him.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 17:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh wished Dilip Kumar on his birthday with some old pictures.

Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and many others wished veteran actor Dilip Kumar on his 98th birthday on Friday. Shah Rukh shared a throwback picture from an old photoshoot that they had done together.

“To the one and only, who amazed and inspired the world by just being himself... Wishing the legendary #DilipKumar a very Happy Birthday. I cherish and remember every time we’ve met in vivid detail and you have always loved me like your own. Love you tooo much. Have a good one Dilip Sahib,” he captioned his post. Shah Rukh’s fans loved seeing a picture of them together. “Two superstar in a single frame..love you both,” wrote one.

 

Actor Kamal Haasan also wished the legendary actor. “To my dearest Yusuf Khan Saheb / Shri. DIlip Kumar Ji @TheDilipKumar My salute to one of the greatest living Indian artistes in Cinema. Happy birthday sir and I place my gratitude for setting a benchmark half a century ago, for today’s artistes to follow,” he wrote with a picture of the two of them.



 

 

Madhuri wrote, “Happy birthday @TheDilipKumar saab I wish you good health and a long life ahead. I feel fortunate remembering the times we spent together while shooting for #Izzatdar & #KanoonApnaApna. Sending you my best wishes. Take care.”

Riteish added pictures from a previous meeting with Dilip and his wife, Saira Banu. “The KING & I ..... Happy Birthday Dear @TheDilipKumar Sahab !!! May god grace you with good health and long life. #HappyBirthdayDilipKumar Every generation loves you,” he wrote in his tweet. One photo also showed his late father, former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh with Dilip.

Also read: Radhika Apte agrees war films in India are ‘quite nationalistic’, says ‘we have a long way to go’ in telling more human stories

The couple is not celebrating Dilip’s birthday this year as he lost his two younger brothers recently. Saira told Mid Day, “We have had a catastrophe this year. Dilip sahab lost his two brothers. He doesn’t keep well, neither do I. It’s a difficult time for us, so there is no question of a big celebration. We will simply thank the Lord for the gift of life and health.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
by Neeraj Mohan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain
by Anonna Dutt
‘Inspired by Bharathiyar’s vision of empowered women’: PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
by hinduastantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Remo D’souza suffers heart attack, admitted to ICU
by HT Entertainment Desk
Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar
by Faisal Malik
Donald Trump has raised $207.5 mn since election day to fight lawsuits
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Priyadarshan: ‘I was planning a serious film with Akshay Kumar’
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.