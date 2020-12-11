Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh wish Dilip Kumar on 98th birthday: ‘You have always loved me like your own’

Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and many others wished veteran actor Dilip Kumar on his 98th birthday on Friday. Shah Rukh shared a throwback picture from an old photoshoot that they had done together.

“To the one and only, who amazed and inspired the world by just being himself... Wishing the legendary #DilipKumar a very Happy Birthday. I cherish and remember every time we’ve met in vivid detail and you have always loved me like your own. Love you tooo much. Have a good one Dilip Sahib,” he captioned his post. Shah Rukh’s fans loved seeing a picture of them together. “Two superstar in a single frame..love you both,” wrote one.

Actor Kamal Haasan also wished the legendary actor. “To my dearest Yusuf Khan Saheb / Shri. DIlip Kumar Ji @TheDilipKumar My salute to one of the greatest living Indian artistes in Cinema. Happy birthday sir and I place my gratitude for setting a benchmark half a century ago, for today’s artistes to follow,” he wrote with a picture of the two of them.

Madhuri wrote, “Happy birthday @TheDilipKumar saab I wish you good health and a long life ahead. I feel fortunate remembering the times we spent together while shooting for #Izzatdar & #KanoonApnaApna. Sending you my best wishes. Take care.”

Riteish added pictures from a previous meeting with Dilip and his wife, Saira Banu. “The KING & I ..... Happy Birthday Dear @TheDilipKumar Sahab !!! May god grace you with good health and long life. #HappyBirthdayDilipKumar Every generation loves you,” he wrote in his tweet. One photo also showed his late father, former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh with Dilip.

The couple is not celebrating Dilip’s birthday this year as he lost his two younger brothers recently. Saira told Mid Day, “We have had a catastrophe this year. Dilip sahab lost his two brothers. He doesn’t keep well, neither do I. It’s a difficult time for us, so there is no question of a big celebration. We will simply thank the Lord for the gift of life and health.”

