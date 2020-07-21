Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat covered in plastic sheets, pictures surface online

Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, has been covered up in plastic sheets for protection from the Mumbai rains. Pictures of Mannat covered in plastic are being widely shared on social media.

Earlier this month, Mumbai recorded its second-highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015. The city’s rain output in the first 16 days of July was 1,024 millimetres (mm), which is 122% of its monthly average, according to an earlier Hindustan Times report.

Earlier this year, in a Q and A session on Twitter, a fan asked Shah Rukh how much it would cost to rent a room in Mannat. “30 saal ki mehnat mein padega (It will take 30 years of hard work),” the actor replied.

In the past, Shah Rukh has called Mannat his most expensive possession. He said that in Delhi, where he hails from, bungalows were the norm and when he came to Mumbai, he aspired to have a large house of his own.

Shah Rukh revealed that when he first came to Mumbai with his wife Gauri Khan, they lived in a very small apartment, and his mother-in-law would often remark that it was a rather small house. “I had this desire to buy a house. Not for any extravagance but mujhe aisa laga ki Mannat normal si kothi hai, main khareed leta hoon (I felt like Mannat was like a normal bungalow, so I should buy it),” he had earlier told Radio Mirchi.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of his next production, a Netflix original film titled Class of 83. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, the film features Bobby Deol in his digital debut. He will be seen as an upright policeman-turned-police instructor.

Shah Rukh is yet to announce his next project as an actor, though his name has been associated with several projects, including Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy, Siddharth Anand’s next with Deepika Padukone and Raj & DK’s next. He was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

