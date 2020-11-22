Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana aces the mirror selfie, see here

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana aces the mirror selfie, see here

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana knows a thing or two about staying connected with her many fans online. Her gorgeous mirror selfie posted on Saturday was a case in point. See here.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 08:08 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Suhana Khan is quite popular online.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana shared a mirror selfie on Saturday. The starkid has not started a career in films yet, but her fan following only keeps growing.

In the picture shared by her, she could be seen taking a mirror selfie, all dressed up in smart casuals. Suhana’s pictures and videos are huge hit with her fans and she routinely shares them on social media. A look at her Instagram page will show a vast variety of pictures. Usually, she keeps her captions brief but it is not as if she shies away from voicing her opinion on matters of the day.

The one issue that is close to her heart in colourism. Penning her thoughts on the matter, she had one once written a long post. She said: “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t.”

 

Also read: Mona Singh says she froze her eggs when she was 34: ‘I want to chill with my partner, not mentally prepared to have a kid’

“Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5”7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5”3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism.”

The post got Suhana a lot of support from her many fans online and also from her family’s industry friends. Director Zoya Akhtar, actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep, Saif Ali Khan’s older son Ibrahim and actor Ananya Panday’s aunt Deanne came out in support of her. But the best compliment came from her mother, interior designer and film prducer Gauri Khan. Speaking to Indian Express, she had said: “I think it is time we stop discriminating on the basis of the colour of our skin, and I am proud of her for standing up for herself.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
Nov 22, 2020 08:39 IST
Regeneron gets emergency US clearance for Covid-19 therapy
Nov 22, 2020 07:34 IST
NCB arrests Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa for possession of cannabis
Nov 22, 2020 08:35 IST
As Covid-19 cases surge, these states have imposed night curfew
Nov 22, 2020 07:48 IST

latest news

NCB arrests Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa for possession of cannabis
Nov 22, 2020 08:35 IST
‘Never seen Sachin bat like that’: Inzamam picks Tendulkar’s ‘best innings’
Nov 22, 2020 08:22 IST
Donald Trump skips G20 session on Covid-19 pandemic to visit golf club
Nov 22, 2020 08:17 IST
Suhana Khan aces the mirror selfie, see here
Nov 22, 2020 08:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.