Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana aces the mirror selfie, see here

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana shared a mirror selfie on Saturday. The starkid has not started a career in films yet, but her fan following only keeps growing.

In the picture shared by her, she could be seen taking a mirror selfie, all dressed up in smart casuals. Suhana’s pictures and videos are huge hit with her fans and she routinely shares them on social media. A look at her Instagram page will show a vast variety of pictures. Usually, she keeps her captions brief but it is not as if she shies away from voicing her opinion on matters of the day.

The one issue that is close to her heart in colourism. Penning her thoughts on the matter, she had one once written a long post. She said: “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t.”

“Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5”7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5”3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism.”

The post got Suhana a lot of support from her many fans online and also from her family’s industry friends. Director Zoya Akhtar, actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep, Saif Ali Khan’s older son Ibrahim and actor Ananya Panday’s aunt Deanne came out in support of her. But the best compliment came from her mother, interior designer and film prducer Gauri Khan. Speaking to Indian Express, she had said: “I think it is time we stop discriminating on the basis of the colour of our skin, and I am proud of her for standing up for herself.”

