Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana fixes her dad’s hair before a shot in this throwback pic, see it here

A new throwback image of Suhana Khan as a child has emerged online, which shows the young girl settling her dad’s hair at a film shoot.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 15:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is currently studying filmmaking in New York.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been a big star for more than 20 years now. And looks like his daughter Suhana is all set to follow in his footsteps. In a new throwback picture that has emerge online, she can be seen doing her dad’s hair during a film shoot.

In the picture, perhaps from the time Suhana was about 10 years old, Shah Rukh can be seen sitting on a chair and Suhana is standing next to him and sorting his hair. Shah Rukh sits patiently as his daughter does his hair. That was then. Almost a decade later, even before a formal launch, Suhana is quite a star, at least on Instagram. Ever since she was a student in the UK, pictures and videos of the star kid have been a hit online.

 

Shah Rukh has contributed to various charities for coronavirus relief, even offering office space for quarantining purposes. He was also a part of a charity event that involved global stars.



Suhana is home during Covid-19 pandemic too. In March end, taking to Instagram, she posted a few pictures in which she is seen donning make-up, she wrote: “Experimenting”. Gauri too posted a picture of Suhana, with caption: “Learning make-up tips, indoor activity.”

Suhana recently made her Instagram account public. Till now, she has over 488k followers on her Instagram. Suhana is studying at film school in New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called “The Grey Part of Blue.

Speaking about his children’s career choices, Shah Rukh had told India Today last year, “I should not impose my ideas on them because mine are so set. Mine have now been almost fully cultivated... I am here to give my yeoman service to Indian film industry with my cultivated amazing talent. Why just duplicate it to them? Let them learn something.”

“As actors and filmmakers, my kids, in case they wish to come in, they have to bring something new. They can’t live off the stuff their father has managed to do. It’s important they bring in something new and if I impose myself, they won’t be able to.”

(With IANS inputs)

