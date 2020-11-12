Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has the most sister-like wish for Aryan Khan’s birthday. See pic

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s glamorous daughter Suhana Khan wished her older brother Aryan Khan on his birthday on Thursday. She took to Instagram stories to post a picture of them together and wished him.

Suhana wrote: “Happy birthday to my bestie.” However, she followed it up with the most sister-like comment, “jk (just kidding) ewww xxx.” The picture is from their recent Dubai visit, where the family went for the Indian Premier League, which concluded recently. Seen in the picture, Suhana was dressed in a pretty white skirt and black, gold and white striped crop top. Aryan was casually dressed in a white T-shirt and camouflage jacket.

Suhana Khan had shared a picture (right) in the same set of clothes on her dad Shah Rukh’s birthday celebrations in Dubai too.

Producer and interior designer and their mother, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh have not shared anything on their respective social media platforms yet.

In 2018, Karan Johar, had indulged Aryan on his birthday, by wishing him. He had added how his first brush with parenthood was with Aryan. He had written in a tweet, dated November 12, “My baby boy is 21 today!!!! I can’t believe it!!! Felt my first parental pang when he was born!!! Happy birthday Aryan!!! You have been blessed with the most amazing parents!!!! @iamsrk @gaurikhan.” Aryan turned 23 on Thursday. Aryan is currently studying filmmaking in a college in the US.

Earlier in the month, Shah Rukh had celebrated his 55th birthday in Dubai in the midst of the IPL. On the occasion, Burj Khalifa had honoured the actor. The famous tower was lit up with snapshots of the movies of Shah Rukh and the words - Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan - were flashed on the building. A delighted Shah Rukh had expressed his gratitude and written: “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!” He had also shared a picture of him posing with the impressively lit Burj Khalifa behind him.

On the work front, Shah Rukh hasn’t not worked in any film after the debacle of his ambitious Zero, where he played a vertically challenged man. However, reports suggest that he has signed a film named Pathan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will be directed by Sidharth Anand.

