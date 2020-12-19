Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is ‘only getting prettier and prettier’, shares all-brown look. See new pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is ‘only getting prettier and prettier’, shares all-brown look. See new pics

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana, has shared new pictures of herself on Instagram, much to the happiness of her fans, especially Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 07:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Suhana Khan poses for her new Instagram picture.

Suhana Khan has shared a bunch of new pictures of herself on social media. She’s the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, and has nearly 1.5 million Instagram followers.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a new post, with three pictures. The first picture showed Suhana, wearing a brown ensemble, posing with a hot beverage. The second picture was a shot of her sneakers, while the third one showed Suhana standing on a pavement, wearing a jacket, but her face was cropped out.

 

“So chic,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Loving this little dump,” wrote her cousin, Alia Chhiba. Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, the mothers of her best friends Shanaya and Ananya, dropped emojis in the comments section. “You’re only getting prettier and prettier,” another person wrote.



Suhana is a student at New York University, and often posts updates from her life as a college student. However, she has been stationed in Mumbai for most of the year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic. She accompanied her family to the UAE recently, where she was spotted on several occasions at the 2020 Indian Premier League matches.

She made headlines in September for her frank post about having faced colourism. “I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old,” she’d written.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares hate messages, says she was called ‘kaali chudail’: End colourism

Suhana is expected to join the film industry after completing her education. Shah Rukh told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

