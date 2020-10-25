Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan had a glamorous night out, found a bathroom that she wants to ‘move into’. See pic

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan had a glamorous night out, found a bathroom that she wants to ‘move into’. See pic

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan has been sharing regular social media updates from Dubai. Check out her glamorous new post.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 07:30 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Suhana Khan glammed up a bathroom with her photoshoot.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan has shared a brand-new Instagram post for her over one million followers. Suhana is currently in the UAE with her family, attending the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

On Saturday, she shared a picture of herself from a glamorous night out, and captioned it, “Bye moving into this bathroom.” Suhana’s cousin, Alia Chhiba had previously shared a picture from what appears to be the same location. Shared three days ago, Alia’s post was captioned, “Was a babushka doll for a sec.” Alia had geo-tagged the post to ‘Iris Dubai’.

 

 



Suhana’s post has been ‘liked’ nearly 150000 times. Her friend, actor Ananya Panday said that she was ‘everything’ in the comments section. “What a queen,” wrote one person. “Wow,” wrote another. The picture shows Suhana in an elegant evening dress.

Shah Rukh and his family have been spotted at several IPL matches in recent days, supporting his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders. Suhana recently shared a couple of then-and-now pictures of herself, wearing KKR colours. She captioned it, “The stress since 08!”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan and Suhana Khan glam it up in cousin Alia Chhiba’s new pic. Check it out here

Suhana, who is a student of filmmaking at the New York University, is expected to join the film industry after completing her education. Shah Rukh told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

J&K coalition is anti-BJP, not anti-national, says Farooq Abdullah
Oct 25, 2020 06:55 IST
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
Oct 25, 2020 05:33 IST
On Trump’s ‘filthy India’ remark, Biden says ‘not how you talk about friends’
Oct 25, 2020 08:16 IST
Ahead of first phase of Bihar polls, barbs fly thick and fast
Oct 25, 2020 06:19 IST

latest news

On Trump’s ‘filthy India’ remark, Biden says ‘not how you talk about friends’
Oct 25, 2020 08:16 IST
Anushka Sharma shares picture of Navratri meal she’s craving
Oct 25, 2020 08:15 IST
Middle East calls for boycott of French products after Macron’s comments
Oct 25, 2020 08:09 IST
Khabib Nurmagomedov retires after choking out Gaethje at UFC 254
Oct 25, 2020 08:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.