Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares cryptic post about ‘women on the verge of a nervous breakdown’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan has shared back-to-back posts on Instagram. While the first is a throwback picture of Suhana in New York City, the second one is a still from the Pedro Almodovar film Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown.

Suhana shared the first image on Instagram without a caption, but her BFF Shanaya Kapoor called it a “Vibe,” in the comments section. Suhana captioned the second post with the title of the film. ”Women on the verge of a nervous breakdown,” she wrote. Her Instagram profile remains public, but she has restricted comments.

Suhana, who is currently in the UAE with her family, was recently spotted at the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match, along with Shah Rukh and her brother, Aryan.

She recently took to Instagram stories to share a cryptic post, pointing out society’s ‘double standards’. The original post read, “Misogyny is not only conscious hate towards women, it’s also subconscious conditioned hateful behaviour towards women. You don’t have to consciously think you hate women but ask yourself why when a woman does something you feel more triggered than if it was done by a man.” Sharing the post, Suhana wrote, “The double standards are scary.”

Suhana, who is a student of filmmaking at the New York University, is expected to join the film industry after completing her education. Shah Rukh told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

