Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares new pic with a relatable caption, Navya Nanda calls her an ‘absolute beauty’

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has shared a new photo with a caption that will feel very relatable to all her followers. She took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pretty picture in which she is seen posing on a large bed.

Dressed in a green outfit, Suhana shows off her long, dark hair. “Gonna post this before i stare at it long enough to start hating it,” she captioned her post. Suhana’s followers were ‘shook’ by her post.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda left a sweet comment. “You absolute beauty,” she wrote. “OMG SUHANA,” wrote another follower. “How can u ever hate this?! It’s (heart eyes emoji),” wrote another. Suhana has limited her comments on Instagram. All those who leave comments on her pictures are most likely people she follows herself, and her real-life friends.

Suhana is currently in Dubai with her family. Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri, son Aryan and Suhana were spotted at an IPL game last month. Shah Rukh is the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders team.

Suhana keeps her fans updates with regular pictures and posts on Instagram. Recently, for the first time, she addressed all the hate she gets online for her looks. She shared screenshots of some of the rude comments she gets about her complexion.

“There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5”7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5”3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism,” she had written in her post.

