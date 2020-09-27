Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares two stunning new selfies. See here

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan took to Instagram late Saturday night to share two fresh selfies. One of the photos shows her in a cool new sweatshirt while another shows off her makeup skills.

Suhana shared the photos on Instagram Stories. In the first picture, she is taking a mirror selfie, thanking her friend for her new hoodie. “So cute,” she wrote with the picture. The second photo is also a selfie and it shows Suhana’s perfect cat-eye eyeliner.

Suhana often shares her selfies and pictures from at-home photoshoots on Instagram. Recently, she shared some throwback pictures with her school friends, saying that she misses them. The photo shows Suhana with her two friends, sitting in what looks like a dorm room. “Missingg,” she captioned her post.

She had also earlier shared pictures of her day out at the beach. In the photos, she was seen in a white and black dress, posing on some large rocks. Another photo showed her posing next to some tall palm trees.

Suhana is back in Mumbai with her family from her college in New York ever since the coronavirus lockdown was announced in March. She celebrated her birthday at home and even did an at-home shoot at her terrace. She was enrolled in a film studies course at the New York University and graduated high school from Ardingly College in London.

Suhana wants to be an actor like her father. Shah Rukh’s elder son Aryan is also enrolled with a filmmaking course at University of Southern California. Shah Rukh, however, has decreed that all his kids need to finish their studies before they are allowed to pursue a career in film.

