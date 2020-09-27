Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares two stunning new selfies. See here

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares two stunning new selfies. See here

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has shared new selfies on Instagram. While one shows her in a brand new hoodie gifted by a friend, another shows her impressive makeup skills.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 10:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Suhana Khan shares fresh new selfies.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan took to Instagram late Saturday night to share two fresh selfies. One of the photos shows her in a cool new sweatshirt while another shows off her makeup skills.

Suhana shared the photos on Instagram Stories. In the first picture, she is taking a mirror selfie, thanking her friend for her new hoodie. “So cute,” she wrote with the picture. The second photo is also a selfie and it shows Suhana’s perfect cat-eye eyeliner.

Suhana often shares her selfies and pictures from at-home photoshoots on Instagram. Recently, she shared some throwback pictures with her school friends, saying that she misses them. The photo shows Suhana with her two friends, sitting in what looks like a dorm room. “Missingg,” she captioned her post.

 



 

She had also earlier shared pictures of her day out at the beach. In the photos, she was seen in a white and black dress, posing on some large rocks. Another photo showed her posing next to some tall palm trees.

Suhana is back in Mumbai with her family from her college in New York ever since the coronavirus lockdown was announced in March. She celebrated her birthday at home and even did an at-home shoot at her terrace. She was enrolled in a film studies course at the New York University and graduated high school from Ardingly College in London.

Also read: Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay posts pic from their wedding after domestic violence controversy

Suhana wants to be an actor like her father. Shah Rukh’s elder son Aryan is also enrolled with a filmmaking course at University of Southern California. Shah Rukh, however, has decreed that all his kids need to finish their studies before they are allowed to pursue a career in film.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Live: India has a glorious tradition of storytelling, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Sep 27, 2020 11:10 IST
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Sep 27, 2020 10:38 IST
With tweet on Covid-19 vaccine, Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM’s ‘Mann ki Baat’
Sep 27, 2020 09:50 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 6 million mark, death toll at 94,503
Sep 27, 2020 09:38 IST

latest news

Passenger footfalls at Indian airports in single day rises to 2,88,401
Sep 27, 2020 11:04 IST
UPSC Recruitment 2020: 42 vacancies for engineers and MBBS degree holders notified, apply now
Sep 27, 2020 11:04 IST
Interstate fraudsters’ held in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, they posed as army men
Sep 27, 2020 11:09 IST
Karan Johar’s party video not related to drugs probe, says NCB official
Sep 27, 2020 11:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.