Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares view of the sea from their bungalow Mannat. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, took to her Instagram page to share a video of the stunning sea-view from their bungalow Mannat. The relaxing short clip of waves crashing on the shore was captioned with a series of emojis, including dolphin, fish, butterfly, snowman and wave emojis. Comments on the post were limited.

Last month, Suhana shared a peek of a project that she has been shooting for at home. She shared two stills - one of her in the middle of an emotional scene and the other of her look pensive - and wrote, “Congrats if u haven’t seen me crying. ~ quarantine filming.” Compliments poured in from Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Bhavana Pandey and designer Monisha Jaising, among others.

In July, Suhana’s mother Gauri Khan had shared a glimpse of her work studio, which overlooked the sea. She had posted a video of herself busy working on a piece of art. As the camera panned across the workstation, the sea-view was briefly visible.

Suhana, like Shah Rukh, wants to be an actor, while her brother Aryan Khan is more inclined towards direction. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2018, the 54-year-old actor said that his daughter should learn acting before signing her first film. “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting [in films] tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting [in movies] yet,” he said.

Last year, Suhana made her film debut with a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue, which also starred Robin Gonella. The film, directed by Theodore Gimeno, was about a young couple dealing with the issues in their relationship while on a road trip.

