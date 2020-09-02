Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares view of the sea from their bungalow Mannat. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares view of the sea from their bungalow Mannat. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, gave her fans and Instagram followers a peek of the gorgeous sea-view from their bungalow Mannat. Watch the video here.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 15:37 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Suhana Khan shared a video of the view from Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, took to her Instagram page to share a video of the stunning sea-view from their bungalow Mannat. The relaxing short clip of waves crashing on the shore was captioned with a series of emojis, including dolphin, fish, butterfly, snowman and wave emojis. Comments on the post were limited.

Last month, Suhana shared a peek of a project that she has been shooting for at home. She shared two stills - one of her in the middle of an emotional scene and the other of her look pensive - and wrote, “Congrats if u haven’t seen me crying. ~ quarantine filming.” Compliments poured in from Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Bhavana Pandey and designer Monisha Jaising, among others.

 

In July, Suhana’s mother Gauri Khan had shared a glimpse of her work studio, which overlooked the sea. She had posted a video of herself busy working on a piece of art. As the camera panned across the workstation, the sea-view was briefly visible.



Also read: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda opens up about struggle with anxiety, seeking therapy

Suhana, like Shah Rukh, wants to be an actor, while her brother Aryan Khan is more inclined towards direction. In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2018, the 54-year-old actor said that his daughter should learn acting before signing her first film. “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I  know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting [in films] tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting [in movies] yet,” he said.

Last year, Suhana made her film debut with a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue, which also starred Robin Gonella. The film, directed by Theodore Gimeno, was about a young couple dealing with the issues in their relationship while on a road trip.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
Sep 02, 2020 16:00 IST
India conducts a million Covid-19 tests for second straight day
Sep 02, 2020 15:57 IST
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Sep 02, 2020 14:45 IST
Showdown likely as Parliament’s IT panel meets over WSJ report on Facebook
Sep 02, 2020 14:43 IST

latest news

England are dangerous but we’re ready, says Langer
Sep 02, 2020 16:55 IST
Minissha Lamba speaks up for Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Sep 02, 2020 16:53 IST
Pella hits out at US Open organisers over COVID-19 protocols
Sep 02, 2020 16:50 IST
Fear and relief: JEE- Mains candidates recount exam day experience
Sep 02, 2020 16:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.