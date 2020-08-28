Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shoots for mystery project during quarantine, shares pics. See here

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shoots for mystery project during quarantine, shares pics. See here

Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, appears to have worked on a project during quarantine. See pictures shared by her here.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Suhana Khan is expected to become an actor soon.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, has shared a new Instagram post, showing of her emotional range while shooting for a mystery project it seems. Suhana captioned the post, “Congrats if u haven’t seen me crying ~ quarantine filming.”

The post contains two pictures -- one of Suhana with tears streaming down her face, and another that shows her looking passive. The post has received over 150000 ‘likes’, and has attracted thousands of comments. Maheep Kapoor, the mother of Suhana’s best friend Shanaya Kapoor, wrote ‘stunning’ in the comments section. “Imagine looking this pretty crying,” wrote a fan.

 

Suhana, who is a student of filmmaking at the New York University, is expected to join the film industry after completing her education. Shah Rukh told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”



Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana looks radiant in new Instagram video. Watch her pout

Earlier, her friend, actor Ananya Panday, had told Mid-Day in an interview, “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana.”

Suhana recently appeared in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue. During the lockdown, she posed for several photoshoots for her mother, Gauri Khan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

