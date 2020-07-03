Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana looks radiant in new Instagram video. Watch her pout

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana looks radiant in new Instagram video. Watch her pout

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, has shared a new Instagram video of herself. Check it out here.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 18:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Suhana Khan is expected to join the film industry.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, has shared a new Instagram video, in which she can be seen striking various poses for her nearly one million followers. Suhana is currently in Mumbai, with her family. She is a student at NYU.

In the video, Suhana, wearing a black crop top, runs a hand through her hair and pouts for the camera. Last month, she was spotted chilling in the balcony of the family home, Mannat, with her mother, Gauri Khan. She even celebrated her birthday during the coronavirus lockdown.

 

While Shah Rukh has said several times that he wants his kids to complete their education before deciding on their careers, both Suhana and her elder brother Aryan are expected to join the film industry. While Aryan is keen on becoming a filmmaker, according to Shah Rukh, Suhana wants to become an actor.



Much has been speculated about Suhana’s debut. Earlier, her friend, actor Ananya Panday, had told Mid-Day in an interview, “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s photo shoot with mom Gauri goes viral, Ananya Panday asks if she can borrow the top

In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh had said, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shweta Tiwari, Hina Khan pay their respects to late Saroj Khan
Jul 03, 2020 19:27 IST
Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri posts about work, actor leaves cute comment
Jul 03, 2020 19:27 IST
Let Love Rule: Lenny Kravitz announces memoir
Jul 03, 2020 19:23 IST
Khashoggi lured to his death through ‘a great betrayal and deception’, says fiancee
Jul 03, 2020 19:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.