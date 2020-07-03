Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana looks radiant in new Instagram video. Watch her pout

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, has shared a new Instagram video, in which she can be seen striking various poses for her nearly one million followers. Suhana is currently in Mumbai, with her family. She is a student at NYU.

In the video, Suhana, wearing a black crop top, runs a hand through her hair and pouts for the camera. Last month, she was spotted chilling in the balcony of the family home, Mannat, with her mother, Gauri Khan. She even celebrated her birthday during the coronavirus lockdown.

While Shah Rukh has said several times that he wants his kids to complete their education before deciding on their careers, both Suhana and her elder brother Aryan are expected to join the film industry. While Aryan is keen on becoming a filmmaker, according to Shah Rukh, Suhana wants to become an actor.

Much has been speculated about Suhana’s debut. Earlier, her friend, actor Ananya Panday, had told Mid-Day in an interview, “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana.”

In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh had said, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

