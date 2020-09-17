Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana misses her schoolmates, shares stunning pic with them

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has shared a stunning picture of herself and her friends on Instagram. The photo is a throwback picture from her school days at Ardingly College in the UK.

The photo shows Suhana chilling with her friends in what seems like a dorm room. All the friends are sitting on a bed, dressed in stylish outfits. Sharing the photo, Suhana wrote, “Missingg.”

Suhana’s friends showered the girls with compliments. “We there are three stunning ladies,” wrote one friend. “So stunning all of,” read another comment. The photo got close to one lakh likes overnight and was also ‘liked’ by Alia Bhatt.

Recently, Suhana also shared glamourous pictures of herself enjoying a day at the beach. She was seen dressed in a flowy black and white outfit, sitting on large rocks by the beach. She also posed next to some tall palm trees and called herself, “Island girl.”

Suhana is enrolled in a film studies course at the New York University. She returned from New York before the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in India and is currently in Mumbai with her parents.

She also recently shared pictures from an acting project and was seen crying in one of the pictures. “Congrats if u haven’t seen me crying~ quarantine filming,” she captioned her post. She also held in-house photoshoots during the self-isolation period and posted pictures from it on social media.

Suhana has starred in multiple school plays and even a short film shot by her friend, The Grey Part of Blue. Upon it’s release on YouTube last year, Suhana received many compliments for her acting skills.

