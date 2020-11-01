Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana recreates Ariana Grande’s look from new album for Halloween. See pic

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, a huge Ariana Grande fan, Suhana Khan has reacted the pop singer’s look for Halloween this year. On Saturday, Suhana took to Instagram stories to share a picture of herself dressed as the Grammy-winning singer.

In the picture, Suhana is seen sitting on a plush red couch in an outfit much similar to the one that Ariana wore in her latest album, Positions. Suhana wore a mint green top with a green skirt and wore a thick black hairband, just like her favourite superstar. However, mixing things up a little, she seemed to be emulating Ariana’s ‘sitting on a chair with both legs up’ pose from the cover of her album, My Everything.

“Being Ariana every Halloween. Manifestation,” Suhana wrote with the picture. Earlier last week, Suhana had shared a picture of Ariana from the Positions music video and wrote, “Wow”. She is a big fan of the Thank You, Next singer and often likes her posts on Instagram.

Other stars also celebrated Halloween on Saturday with fun costumes and makeup. Chrissy Teigen dressed up as the White Swan while husband John Legend was her Spider-man. Halsey became Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, Kim Kardashian channelled her inner Carol Baskin from Netflix documentary Tiger King while her four kids became tiger cubs. Mindy Kaling transformed into Devi from Never Have I Ever, a Netlfix series that she produced.

Also see: Neha Kakkar has an angry reaction to husband Rohanpreet Singh’s ‘Ex Calling’, he swears he is innocent

Back home, Sonam Kapoor dressed up as Marylin Monroe with full hair and makeup. She ever wore a platinum blonde wig to recreate the late Hollywood star’s look.

Suhana is currently in Dubai with the whole family. Shah Rukh, wife Gauri and their three kids are all there for the IPL matches and to cheer for their team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Shah Rukh, Suhana and his son Aryan have also been spotted at a few matches in the stadium.

Follow @htshowbiz for more