Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana's photo shoot with mom Gauri goes viral, Ananya Pandey asks if she can borrow the top

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan has shared pictures from a photoshoot conducted by her mother, Gauri Khan. Check them out here.

Updated: May 15, 2020 10:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Suhana Khan has shared new pictures on Instagram.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, has conducted a lockdown photoshoot, and the person behind the camera was none other than her mother, Gauri Khan. Suhana took to Instagram to share the pictures on Thursday.

She captioned the post, “my mum took these @gaurikhan.” Suhana’s has received over 200000 ‘likes’. In the pictures, Suhana is wearing a printed top with blue jeans.

 

Her friend and actor Ananya wrote, “I like this top sue!! But ur never gonna lemme borrow @suhanakhan2.” Suhana replied to Ananya and demanded her own shorts back first. Suhana wrote,“@ananyapanday give my shorts back.” The savage response had their followers laughing out loud.



Suhana made her Instagram profile public and received a verification badge in March. Since then, Suhana has shared regular posts of her friends and family, including brothers Aryan and AbRam on the platform.

On Mother’s Day, she posted an Instagram story of Gauri and wrote in the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day Ma. Honestly kinda mad that I don’t look like you.” Gauri had earlier shared a photo collage of all her three kids -- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. “Maternal bonds .. happy Mother’s Day,” she captioned her post.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana shares a sun-kissed pic amid lockdown, see it here

Much has been speculated about Suhana’s debut in the film industry. Earlier, Ananya told Mid-Day in an interview, “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana.”

In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh had said, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

