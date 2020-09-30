Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares hate messages, says she was called ‘kaali chudail’: End colourism

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares hate messages, says she was called ‘kaali chudail’: End colourism

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, said that she has been at the receiving end of nasty comments about her appearance since the age of 12 and emphasised on the need to end colour prejudice.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 07:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Suhana Khan stressed on the importance of ending colourism.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, shared screenshots of messages and comments criticising her complexion, adding translations for the benefit of non-Hindi speakers. She said that she has been called ugly since she was the age of 12 and added that it was sad, as Indians were brown by default, and ‘hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure’.

The comments said that Suhana’s skin tone was ‘too dark’ and called her ‘not beautiful at all’. She shared a powerful message about the need to end colourism and said that she was extremely happy with her complexion and height.

In her Instagram post, Suhana wrote, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.”

 

“Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure,” she added.

Suhana talked about the beauty standards and said that she did not have any regrets that she was not 5’7” and light-skinned. She said, “I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5”7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5”3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism.”

