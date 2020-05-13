Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana shares a sun-kissed pic amid lockdown, see it here

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana shared a stunning picture of herself on Wednesday. The star kid, who studies in New York, has been in Mumbai with her parents through the lockdown.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the star kid shared a sun-kissed picture of herself. The picture is perhaps from a green area inside her dad’s mammoth Mumbai home, Mannat. She is looking away from the camera; wearing comfortable floral pyjama paired with sleeveless blouse. Her coloured hair fall gracefully around her shoulders and she wears henna on her palms. She has light-day make-up on.

The left image is Suhana’s latest picture on Instagram.

While her Instagram account, Suhanakhan2 has been active since October 2017, it was only sometime in March this year that she made it public. Suhana is a freshman, currently studying in New York. She reportedly flew back to Mumbai to be with her parents through the lockdown. Her brother, Aryan, too is home. On April 20, 2020, Shah Rukh had himself confirmed that all his kids are home.

He had tweeted, “Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys!”

Suhana, meanwhile, is quite active on Instagram. On Mother’s Day, she had posted a picture of mother Gauri Khan and mentioned how she was ‘mad’ because she didn’t look like her. She had written on her Instagram stories, ” “Happy Mother’s Day Ma. Honestly kinda mad that I don’t look like you.”

Her father Shah Rukh has been doing whatever he can to help India tide over the Covid-19 pandemic. In the initial days, he like many from his fraternity contributed to PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund. He had provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra. He also took part in a Lady Gaga-curated virtual concert, ‘One World: Together At Home’, organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and international advocacy organisation Global Citizen, in support of healthcare workers around the world. He also participated in a digital concert ‘I For India’ to raise funds for the frontliners working round-the-clock to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Follow @htshowbiz for more