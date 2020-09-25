Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana shares cryptic post about misogyny, says ‘the double standards are scary’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, has reposted a tweet about misogyny. Suhana took to Instagram stories on Thursday to share the post, pointing out ‘double standards’.

The original post read, “Misogyny is not only conscious hate towards women, it’s also subconscious conditioned hateful behaviour towards women. You don’t have to consciously think you hate women but ask yourself why when a woman does something you feel more triggered than if it was done by a man.”

Sharing the post, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter wrote, “The double standards are scary,” and added a broken heart emoji. Suhana’s comment comes at a time when questions have been raised about why only women are being targeted by authorities investigating the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. MP Mimi Chakraborty wrote in a tweet on Thursday, “Yes patriarchy women in Bollywood go for Hash and drugs or whatever, and men in Bollywood cook and clean and pray for their better half with joined hands and tears in eye ‘Bhagwan unki raksha karna’.”

So far, actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau, in connection to drugs-related chats that involved them. It is being reported that male actors are also under the scanner, but no one has been named yet.

Suhana, who is a student of filmmaking at the New York University, is expected to join the film industry after completing her education. Shah Rukh told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

