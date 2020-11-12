Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana shares new selfies, asks if she ‘looks like a grown-up’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has shared two new selfies with a question for her followers. Suhana wants to know if she has started to look like a grown up.

One of the photo shows Suhana laying down for a selfie. Her makeup is minimal but her cat-eye look steals the show. The second photo shows her in side profile. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “I kinda look like a grown up no?”

Replying to her post, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, “Yes, stop growing.” Suhana laughed and agreed. Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep shared fire emojis on her post.

On Thursday, Suhana had also shared an early birthday wish for her elder brother, Aryan. The sweet photo showed her resting her head on his shoulder. However, the caption had quite a different flavour. Suhana wrote “Happy birthday to my bestie. jk (just kidding) ewww xxx.”

The photo was clicked in Dubai when the family was there for the IPL (Indian Premiere League). They had also celebrated Shah Rukh’s birthday in Dubai and returned soon after when his team Kolkata Knight Riders dropped out.

Also on Thursday, Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan shared a picture of all her three kids. Aryan and Suhana were joined by their little brother AbRam for the photo which showed them posing for the camera in what looked like their study. “Birthday boy,” Gauri captioned her post.

While Aryan has completed a filmmaking course at University of Southern California, Suhana is enrolled at the New York University for a film studies course. During a recent interview, Gauri had said that Suhana stays busy with her studies from home due to the pandemic while Aryan is relaxing after finishing college.

