Shah Rukh Khan’s fans can’t get over the many moods of Suhana Khan at Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match. See pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted watching Friday’s IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, along with his son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. Pictures of the family were shared online.

In the pictures, shared by Shah Rukh’s fan accounts, the actor can be seen wearing a white KKR sweatshirt, with his hair tied in a ponytail. He’s also wearing a mask. Suhana, meanwhile, doesn’t have a mask on, but is wearing a similar white outfit. Aryan can be seen wearing red.

Pictures of Shah Rukh with his kids and his wife Gauri Khan, were also shared during previous KKR matches. The family is in the UAE, where the current season of the IPL is being held.

Suhana has been sharing regular social media updates for her over one million followers on Instagram. She recently posted a picture of herself, wearing mom Gauri’s dress.

Last month, Suhana shared a powerful post about the need to end discrimination on the basis of skin colour. She talked about how she has been mocked for her skin colour since she was 12. Sharing screenshots of a few hateful comments and messages she has received, Suhana wrote, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.”

Shah Rukh, who hasn’t appeared in a film since 2018’s Zero, participated in the iForIndia charity drive during the lockdown, where he appeared with AbRam and performed a special, motivational song for his fans.

