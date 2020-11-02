Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat bears a deserted look on his birthday after actor’s request to his fans

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in the UAE, has discontinued the tradition of waving to his fans on his birthday this year. Mannat, which is thronged by his fans on his birthday, in anticipation of the actor’s appearance, bore a deserted look on Monday as SRK turned 55.

Shah Rukh had earlier requested his fans not to gather outside his home keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic. Only a few policemen were seen outside his home, making sure that no crowds gather.

Mannat bore a deserted look on Shah Rukh’s 55th birthday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Policemen keep a watch at Mannat. ( Varinder Chawla )

It seems a few fans still made their way to Shah Rukh’s home at night and clicked some selfies. Shah Rukh had requested fans to not gather outside his residence, or any other place, as a safety measure amid coronavirus pandemic. He had said: “iss baar ka pyaar thoda door se yaar (this time show your love from a distance)” ahead of his birthday.

However, his fan club had decided to still celebrate the birthday virtually. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Yash Paryani, a member of Shah Rukh’s fan club had said that fans will be cutting cakes at their homes and can join in the celebrations via live streaming. He said, “This year, we need to do everything virtually but ensure the celebrations are still grand, considering it’s a festival for us. Fans will have virtual experience of being at Mannat from Sunday midnight through live streaming.” The report stated that the midnight celebration will be followed by a virtual birthday party on Monday. He had also said that a few charitable activities like distributing 5555 Covid kits with masks and sanitisers, 5555 meals to the needy will also be carried out on the occasion.

Also read: Happy birthday Shah Rukh Khan: When he told gangster Abu Salem ‘I don’t tell you who to shoot so don’t tell me which film to do’

Shah Rukh Khan his wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan watch the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. ( PTI )

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been regularly spotted along with his daughter Suhana and son Aryan in the stands as they cheer for the actor’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders during the ongoing Indian Premier League season in the UAE. His wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam have also accompanied them.

Follow @htshowbiz for more