Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan and Suhana Khan glam it up in cousin Alia Chhiba’s new pic. Check it out here

Shah Rukh Khan's kids Aryan and Suhana Khan glam it up in cousin Alia Chhiba's new pic.

A day after she shared a cute picture of AbRam Khan, Alia Chhiba has shared a new picture with cousins Suhana and Aryan Khan. The family is currently in the UAE, where the latest season of the Indian Premier League is being played.

Taking to Instagram stories, Alia shared the picture, which she captioned, “Triplets.” The photo shows the three cousins dressed casually -- while Aryan is wearing a grey hoodie, Alia is wearing a white top, and Suhana is wearing a crop top with jeans.

A day ago, Alia had shared an Instagram story featuring ‘baby mushroom’ AbRam, poking his head out of a pool. Suhana also took to Instagram recently, and posed in Kolkata Knight Riders colours for a couple of pictures. She captioned it, “The stress!”

Aryan, Suhana and AbRam have been spotted at several IPL matches recently, which they attend with father Shah Rukh Khan. Fans were taken by Suhana’s expressions during one match, and shared several pictures of her on social media afterwards.

Both Aryan and Suhana are expected to join the film industry in some capacity soon. “Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor,” Shah Rukh had said in an interview to Hindustan Times. “I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

