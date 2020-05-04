Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam steals the show in live performance, tells dad to stop singing: ‘Papa enough now’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans to a special musical number during Sunday’s I for India online concert, held in support of frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Shah Rukh was joined by son AbRam during his performance, much to the delight of his fans.

“Everybody who knows me knows that I cannot sing to save my life. So thank you for taking a chance on me, everybody. But that’s what life is about, it’s about good chances, hope, kindness and compassion and that’s what we are here to do on this platform to share love and compassion in whatever way we can,” Shah Rukh said in a video, shared by him on Twitter.

The actor performed a special version of the song Bella Ciao -- originally featured in Money Heist, composed by rapper Badshah and written by Sainee Raj. Titled Sab Sahi Ho Jayega, the song is about the effects of the lockdown, and how things will eventually get better. Shah Rukh shared the video with the caption, “Extremely grateful to #IforIndia, @Its_Badshah & @cacklerraj for music, lyrics & for working overnight. Thanks Sunil for the edit. All so that I could sing. Ab bhai,lockdown mein mujhe gaate hue bhi jhelna padhega. AbRam is saying ‘papa enough now!’ Par Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega!”

In the video, Shah Rukh performs the song at his home, and is joined by AbRam. The two dance together, and Shah Rukh gives AbRam a hug and kiss. But the video ends with AbRam telling his dad, “Papa enough now.”

Shah Rukh’s fans lapped up the video. “If SRK says Sab Sahi Ho Jaayega! toh definitely sab sahi ho jaayega. Thank you @iamsrk for this wonderful message filled with hope and happiness. We love you,” one fan wrote. “You and Abram are so cute in this song,” wrote another.

Tens of thousands of viewers watched more than 70 of the country's biggest celebrities -- including cricket captain Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and others -- as well as international names such as actor Will Smith and rock legend Mick Jagger in the concert, streamed on Facebook. They have raised Rs 3.7 crore so far.

