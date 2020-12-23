Shah Rukh Khan said ‘don’t tell Gauri’ when Satish Shah received extra money for Chalte Chalte, Vicky Kaushal debuts new look

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Satish Shah shared what Shah Rukh Khan had told him when he told the star about getting paid more for Chalte Chalte. Vicky Kaushal shared a new muscular look on Instagram.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Shah Rukh Khan had heartwarming reaction when Satish Shah told him he’d received extra money for Chalte Chalte: ‘Don’t tell Gauri’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had a heartwarming reaction when his Chalte Chalte co-star Satish Shah told him he’d received extra money for the film by mistake.

Vicky Kaushal shares pic of his new bulked up avatar, Rajkummar Rao reacts: ‘Rock solid brother’

Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a new picture of himself, in which he showed off a physical transformation. Check out his bulked up look here.

Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor makes her Instagram account public, see family pics here

Late actor Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, has unveiled her Instagram account to the public. See her pictures with friends and family here.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda unveils Instagram profile, see all 104 pics from family album, party with Aryan Khan

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has unveiled her verified Instagram account, which is filled with glimpses into her life. See pictures here.

Despite fallout, Govinda responds to Varun Dhawan’s birthday post, says ‘thank you beta’

Govinda has responded to Varun Dhawan’s special birthday post for him, despite a public fallout with Varun’s father, director and filmmaker David Dhawan.

