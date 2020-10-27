Shah Rukh Khan says next film will be out in a year, replies to fan’s question on choosing wrong scripts for 10 years

Sections
Actor Shah Rukh Khan held an AMA session on Twitter on Tuesday and talked about his next project, giving fans a tentative date of release. He is reportledly working on Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 19:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan in Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan finally dropped some hits about his next project during an AMA session on Twitter on Tuesday. The actor assured his fans that his next should arrive in a year.

A fan asked Shah Rukh if he will be watching his film Dilwale Dulhania Layenge in Dubai, where he is currently stationed with his family. The hit film recently completed 25 years. However, Shah Rukh said, “Not really will wait to watch a new film of mine in the theatres perhaps. Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise...will take about a year I reckon,” he said. The actor has reportedly signed on for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

 

 



Shah Rukh was also asked about his recent disappointing slate of films. “Do you regret choosing bad scripts in the last 10 years?”, a fan asked. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 movie, Zero. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and bombed at the box office. Shah Rukh has not announced his next film since.

However, Shah Rukh replied to the fan’s question saying, “One has to believe in what you do and stand by what you do...achievements and acceptance is in the hands of the viewer....your faith is in your heart.” Another fan aske him if they will have to wait ‘50 years’ to watch him on the big screen again. “Life ke kareeb 50 Saal bache hain tab tak aap New Film ki Announcement kar doge (I still have 50 years to live. Will you announce your next film before that)?” they wrote.

Shah Rukh replied saying, “Meri life ke pachaas se bhi upar ho gaye....films karte karte. Obviously yehi karta rahoonga aur agle pachaas saal tum please dekhte rehna. (I have grown older than 50 while working on movies. Obviously I will keep working and you should keep watching me too),” he said.

 

Shah Rukh also celebrated 20 years of Mohabbatein on Tuesday. He shared an audio clip of his famous dialogue--Ek Ladki Thi Deewani Si--from the movie on Twitter and wrote, "Pyaar aise hota hai…saying the lines once again after 20 yrs, still remember how in a small studio had recorded the same with Adi breathing down my neck & Yashji loving it. Sudden nostalgia.”

