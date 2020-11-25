Shah Rukh Khan seen at Gateway of India in a hoodie and mask. Is he shooting for Pathan opposite Deepika Padukone?

Shah Rukh Khan is back to the grind after his return from Dubai with his family post the Indian Premier League. The actor was spotted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Tuesday in his new, long-hair look.

Shah Rukh was seen in a white tee and black trousers paired with a grey hoodie. He also wore a mask and sunglasses to conceal his presence. It seems he was shooting for his next, Pathan.

He had recently celebrated his 55th birthday in Dubai where he was cheering for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. He had shared a glimpse of his grand birthday celebrations on Instagram as he struck a pose in front of the Burj Khalifa while the skyscraper was illuminated with his pictures to honour him.

Shah Rukh will now be uniting with his Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone in his next, titled Pathan. The actor was spotted at Yash Raj Studios in a long hair look, leading to speculation that he has commenced filming for the movie. The film is to be helmed by War director Siddharth Anand, according to a source close to the project. It marks his first project after 2018’s Zero, which received a lukewarm response.

While there is no official confirmation regarding the shoot of the movie, billed as an action-thriller and produced by Yash Raj Films, an insider said, “Shah Rukh Khan started shooting for his next film with Siddharth from today.”

According to reports, the 55-year-old star is in talks with Rajkumar Hirani for a social comedy, South filmmaker Atlee for a potboiler, and Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar and director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of The Family Man fame for separate films. SRK is yet to make an official announcement on his next feature film.

(With PTI inputs)

