Shah Rukh Khan shares new selfie post Ganpati visarjan, says ‘may Lord Ganesha bestow upon you, blessings and happiness’

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated a quiet Ganesh Chaturthi, followed by Ganpati visarjan on Sunday. The actor shared a post-puja selfie on Instagram to wish his fans and friends on the occasion.

Sharing the black-and-white picture with a red tika on his forehead, Shah Rukh wrote, “Prayers and visarjan done... This #GaneshChaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bestow upon you and your loved ones, blessings and happiness... Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Shah Rukh is married to interior designer and entrepreneur Gauri Khan. The family celebrates all festivals with equal fervour. Earlier this month, Shah Rukh had shared a picture of son AbRam performing prayers on Bakrid. He shared the picture that featured his silhouette in prayer position and wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug.”

Shah Rukh had once talked about the religion followed by his children. He was a guest on the reality show Dance Plus 5 earlier this year, where he had said, “Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, mai Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain.”

He continued, “Jab wo school gae to school me wo bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. To jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhse ek baar, ‘papa hum kaun se religion ke hain?’ Maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye. (We have never discussed Hindu-Muslim. My wife is Hindu, I am a Muslim and our kids are Hindustan. When they went to school, they had to write their religion. My daughter came to me once and asked ‘what is our religion?’ I simply wrote in her form that we are Indian, we do not have a religion).”

