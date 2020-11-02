Shah Rukh Khan shares video message for fans on 55th birthday: ‘You can’t be a lover boy like me without spreading love’

Shah Rukh Khan shared a video message for his fans on his 55th birthday. The actor is in the UAE with his family where his team Kolkata Knight Riders is playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Thanking all his fans for showing him so much love, he wrote on Twitter, “Thank you all... hope to see you soon again. Stay safe... Love always!”

He began the video by thanking his fans across the globe who have been wishing him all day on social media. He particularly named several of his fanclubs including SRK Universe, Team SRK FC, SRK Chennai FC and many others for celebrating his birthday virtually. He also thanked his fans who have not just been wishing him on his special day but also giving their time and resources to people in need by donating PPE kits, donating blood and helping out people in other ways. He said, “I think this is the most wonderful work that we can do because you can’t be a lover boy like me without spreading love.”

He also promised his fans to “have a bigger and better party” when they all get together. “Like I said already, 56 is better than 55 and we’ll have lots of fun.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s Mumbai residence Mannat bore a deserted look on Monday as the actor had asked his fans not to throng the place like every year. He had requested his fans to show “iss baar ka pyaar thoda door se yaar (this time show your love from a distance).”

Mannat bore a deserted look on Monday.

Shah Rukh was last seen in 2018 film Zero, which failed to fulfil the expectations of his fans and the critics. After a two-year sabbatical from acting, the actor will reportedly begin shooting for his next film, Pathan, from November-end this year. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, as per reports. The actor, however, is yet to confirm the news.

