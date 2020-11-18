Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Yash Raj in bold new look, has he finally started shooting for Pathan?

Pictures of actor Shah Rukh Khan arriving at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday suggest that he has finally started working on his first film in two years, Pathan. It had previously been reported that the actor would commence filming the action thriller on November 18, under the direction of Siddharth Anand.

While no official confirmation has arrived yet, Pathan will mark Shah Rukh’s return to acting after the critical and commercial flop, Zero. Shah Rukh had previously said that he was taking some time off to recalibrate.

The pictures show the actor, sporting a long mane of hair, arriving at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri. He was wearing sunglasses as he stepped out of a car. His co-stars, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, are expected to join at a later date, as per ETimes.

Previously, in an interaction with Filmfare, Shah Rukh had said, “I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family.”

The actor is also rumoured to be in talks with directors Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee for their upcoming projects. This marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Siddharth, whose last film, War, became a blockbuster; and John. He has starred opposite Deepika in films such as Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express.

