Shah Rukh Khan to be seen as a journalist in R Madhavan’s Rocketry: report

Shah Rukh Khan is reported to have played a pivotal role in R Madhavan’s upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He was earlier said to have shot for a guest appearance in Brahmastra as well.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 12:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly be seen in R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Shah Rukh Khan seems to have returned R Madhavan’s favour, who made a guest appearance as a NASA scientist in his 2018 film, Zero. Shah Rukh is reported to have shot for a small but pivotal role of a journalist in Madhavan’s upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor shot for pivotal parts in two films last year. The news daily has quoted a source as saying, “Ayan and Maddy are extremely fond of SRK and believed no one but he fits the bill. Neither are run-of-the mill cameos, but are integral to the plot and carry the narrative forward.”

“In Rocketry, he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan, and takes us through the protagonist’s journey in flashback,” the source added.

He was earlier reported to have shot for a cameo to be incorporated with visual effects in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama, Brahmastra. The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead couple besides Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in prominent roles.



The report also claims that Brahmastra opens with Shah Rukh’s guest appearance as a scientist, who introduces the audience to the fantasy world.

Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biopic, based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who was accused of espionage. Madhavan not just plays the title role but has also written, produced and directed it. Actor Simran plays the female lead opposite Madhavan in the film.

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil reveals actor had strange understanding of rain: ‘Oh my god, what the rain did to him’

Shah Rukh’s last film Zero, also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, was heavily panned by critics. He hasn’t announced his next project since then and is believed to be on a sabbatical. He was, however, reported to have signed the Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Saare Jahaan Se Achha but it was later reported that he quit the project.

